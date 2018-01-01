Safaricom Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Territory Account Manager

Location: Nairobi,KE

Organization Name: SME and Regional Operations

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the SME and Regional Operations within the Enterprise Business Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

The Territory Account Manager will drive sales within the set territory with an objective of driving business revenues and opportunities across the customer base to exceed DB through acquisition and retention as well as assuring retention of baseline under their management

Responsibilities

· To identify growth prospects and specific opportunities in the territory; device strategic plans for territory penetration and tactical plan execution including pipelines;

· To track territory performance management;

· To identify growth opportunities, up-selling and cross–selling potential within the assigned territory;

· To provide leadership for customers by understanding business objectives and recommend business solutions;

· To develop and execute customer ring fencing strategies;

· To develop strong relationships with customers to maintain baseline growth, Churn Management, including following up on all existing contracts renewal;

· To develop customer value propositions and presentations;

· To gather and execute market intelligence;

· To manage daily and weekly sales reporting for Regional Manger;

· To drive Net Promoter Score by maintaining strong and deep relationships with accounts under direct management and keeping communication with the customer throughout the entire customer journey.

Requirements

· Degree in a Business related disciplines with an IT/Commercial bias;

· Work experience of 3 years preferably managing SME Customers

· IT knowledge/working experiences will be an added advantage;

· Strong relationship building skills preferably from the SME Environment

· Ability to deliver results ,meet and surpass targets with minimum supervision

Software Engineer

Organization Name: Safaricom Garage

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Safaricom Garage within the Innovation Hub. To intensify our efforts to transform lives, we have recently established Safaricom Garage, an innovation setup with the goal to create new solutions on top of the Safaricom platform.

At Safaricom Garage we are bringing together product managers, engineers and partners to develop scalable solutions that can transform lives in our region. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the Head of Engineering we are looking for individuals with strong software engineering skills, are passionate about developing industrial strength software solutions and have a track record that proves their skills. We are not particular about the programming languages you have mastered, but interested in individuals, who understand programming and strive towards developing great products.

We want to hire a team of software engineers, who take pride in what they build, who are self-motivated to constantly improve their skills and who will bring a new perspective towards developing outstanding products. In addition we expect our software engineering team to develop their own ideas and create viable solutions.

Responsibilities

· Develop software products;

· Work in a larger engineering team tasked to develop new products for Safaricom;

· Create new ideas and demonstrate them in code;

· Work with product managers and external parties in a team;

· Ensure delivery timelines.

Requirements

· Proficient in various programming languages and frameworks, such as C, C++, Java , Ruby, Python and Django, Ruby on Rails, etc.

· Android or iOS experience

· Understanding of API design and core software design techniques

· Technical understanding of both front-end and backend development

· BS or MS in computer science or equivalent practical experience

· At least 2-3 years of coding experience in a non-university setting

· Experience with mobile app development.