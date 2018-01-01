S3XY Samburu West MP, NAISULA LESUUDA, dumps MURKOMEN and gets engaged - Who is the lucky guy

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - Samburu West MP, Naisula Lesuuda, is officially off the market after she said ‘yes’ to the love of her life on New Year’s eve.





The former nominated Senator, took to social media to break the news to her followers but she did not reveal the identity of the lucky guy.





Sometimes last year, it emerged that she was dating Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen.





This is the icing on the cake of a good year for her having defied the Jubilee euphoria and won on a KANU ticket.





See her post below.





Here’s to New beginnings





When we made a decision to...



