S3XY KTN anchor, JOY DOREEN BIIRA, flaunts growing baby bump and she looks lovely (PHOTOs)

, , , 06:54

Thursday, January 25, 2018 - Ugandan born journalist, Joy Doreen Biira, of KTN revealed that she was expecting a second child in September 2017 and the bump has really grown.

"I cannot believe that it’s actually happening I’ve always wanted two babies and I guess this is God’s answer to it," she stated.

She has a son named Ty, who turned three years in December.

She was spotted looking gorgeous at a renewable energy summit that was held in Strathmore University recently.

