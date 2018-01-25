S3XY KTN anchor, JOY DOREEN BIIRA, flaunts growing baby bump and she looks lovely (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Media News 06:54
Thursday, January 25, 2018 - Ugandan born journalist, Joy Doreen Biira, of KTN revealed that she was expecting a second child in September 2017 and the bump has really grown.
"I cannot believe that it’s actually happening I’ve always wanted two babies and I guess this is God’s answer to it," she stated.
She has a son named Ty, who turned three years in December.
She was spotted looking gorgeous at a renewable energy summit that was held in Strathmore University recently.

