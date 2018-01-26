S3XY KIM KARDASHIAN flaunts her killer body in a see-through dress (PHOTOs)

Friday, January 26, 2018 - Reality star, Kim Kardashian, flaunted her curvaceous body in a see-through white outfit that left little to one’s imagination.





The 37-year old was on Malibu beach for just a week after she and her husband, Kanye West, announced the birth of their third child, Chicago, via a surrogate.





Her chest was fully exposed with her ‘twins’ enjoying the sights and sounds of Malibu.





See the racy photos in the next page



