S3XY ANITA NDERU and Capital FM under fire over fake job advert - See how they deceived jobless Kenyans.

Sunday, January 21, 2018 - Capital FM is taking the heat from Kenyans after announcing a fake job advert that saw thousands turn up for auditions.





The Chris Kirubi owned radio was looking for a talented person to fill in the shoes left by Amina Abdi who has quit radio for the screen.





Amina had been hosting ‘Hits not homework’ for five years before she was poached by NTV to host The Trend.





So Capital FM announced that they were looking for a ‘dope individual’ between 19 and 25 with no prior experience to replace Amina.





Thousands came for the auditions where Anita Nderu was among judges only for the management to give her the job and the thousands who auditioned feel duped since they…



