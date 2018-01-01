RUTO thanks Kenyans for rejecting RAILA ODINGA and his NASA brigade! They had nothing to offer Kenyans

Monday January 1, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has thanked Kenyans for rejecting National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders during the August 8 th General Elections and a repeat of presidential election on October 26 th .





In his New Year’s message to Kenyans, Ruto said Kenyans rejected NASA leaders because they were planning to achieve power through chaos.





The DP said Kenyans have moved on after the..



