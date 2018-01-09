RUTO is begging for a meeting with RAILA ODINGA – NASA lawyer REVEALS! The 2022 politics and the KIKUYU factor

Tuesday January 9, 2018 - A top National Super Alliance (NASA) lawyer has revealed that Deputy President William Ruto is ready to meet with NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to resolve the election impasse facing the country and yak about the 2022 political matrix.





According to the lawyer who requested anonymity, Ruto has sent operatives to Raila Odinga begging for a meeting.





"I can confirm that he (Ruto) wants to meet with Raila but I can't speculate on the…



