R@ping County funds! Isiolo Governor MOHAMMED KUTI imports Sh 28 million car (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, 24 January 2018 - Isiolo Governor Mohammed Kuti is on the spot after he imported a Sh 28 million car, a 2018 customized Lexus with bullet proof windows and other additional features.





This is the same Governor who was recently exposed for using County ambulances to transport timber.





The greedy Governor is importing a Sh 28 million car while some of the students in his County study in Manyattas.





The Governor even advertised a tender for the expensive ride in the newspaper.





This man is r@p!ng County funds.





