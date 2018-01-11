Robbery incident caught on camera in Parklands at 6AM, In Nairobi, you can die any time (SHOCKING VIDEO)

As Received.



Incident happened today At 6AM, a student and teacher of Samaj School robbed while waiting for transport bus in the wee hours of the morning along Ngao Road Suswa Estate Gate.





This is of high concern since such incidents are getting very common in Parklands vicinity especially in the surrounding areas of the Deep Sea slum.





The single robber made away with the teacher’s handbag and the student’s school Bag.



Matter reported at Parklands Police station.





Advice for all those students or individuals waiting for transport in their respective areas to await inside the compounds to avoid such incidents.





Watch video.



