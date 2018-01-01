REVEALED: The amount of money Kiambu man was conned before killing wife and three kids.

Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - The man who killed his wife and three children in Kiambu was depressed after losing money in a fake tender deal.





Patrick Nderitu Karuru killed his wife and three children - all below ten years before committing suicide by setting his house on fire on Monday night.





It has emerged that the 45-year old was conned Sh500, 000 in a fake tender deal.





According to Nderitu’s sister-in-law, Lydia Mueke, the conmen promised to help him secure a multi-million tender to supply building materials.





However, they needed him to deposit Sh1.5 million in his account to secure the lucrative deal.





“Some people he describes to his wife as former high school classmates promised to assist him get a tender to...



