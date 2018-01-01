Research Intern Job in Kenya

Consumer Insight
Job Title: Research Intern
Report to: Research Manager.
Key Responsibilities
·         Learning and assisting in day to day client service tasks
Job Requirements
·         Fresh graduates
·         KSCE Mean Grade B (Plus) and above with B (plus) in English, Mathematics and Kiswahli
·         Bachelor’s Degree in any Field (2nd Class upper Division)
·         IT skills
·         Excellent in excel and other ms office tools
·         Other good traits – honest, hardworking etc.

Interested candidates should forward their applications to careers@ciafrica.com before or on Wednesday, 17 January 2018.

   

