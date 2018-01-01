Research Intern Job in Kenya

Consumer Insight

Job Title: Research Intern

Report to: Research Manager.

Key Responsibilities

· Learning and assisting in day to day client service tasks

Job Requirements

· Fresh graduates

· KSCE Mean Grade B (Plus) and above with B (plus) in English, Mathematics and Kiswahli

· Bachelor’s Degree in any Field (2nd Class upper Division)

· IT skills

· Excellent in excel and other ms office tools

· Other good traits – honest, hardworking etc.