Research Intern Job in Kenya

Research Intern Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 05:29
Job Title: Research Intern
Report to: Research Manager.
Key Responsibilities
· Learning and assisting in day to day client service tasks
Job Requirements
· Fresh graduates
· KSCE Mean Grade B (Plus) and above with B (plus) in English, Mathematics and Kiswahli
· Bachelor’s Degree in any Field (2nd Class upper Division)
· IT skills
· Excellent in excel and other ms office tools
· Other good traits – honest, hardworking etc.
Interested candidates should forward their applications to careers@ciafrica.com before or on Wednesday, 17 January 2018.