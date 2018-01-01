Recruitment by PowerGen, Nairobi, Kenya

PowerGen

Business Systems – ERP Expert

Location: Nairobi

Employment Type: Permanent

Job Description: PowerGen Renewable Energy is a micro-grid developer, implementer, and operator in East Africa, reshaping the prevailing rural electrification model in the region.

PowerGen is creating an African energy system that utilizes clean, renewable energy and smarter grids to deliver power to all.

You will be responsible for the core backbone of our business – our ERP system, NetSuite.

This will require understanding, analyzing, documenting and monitoring existing policies and procedures as well as implementing and training users on new policies and procedures.

PowerGen’s NetSuite usage involves all 10+ teams at the company as well as multiple countries, currencies, entities and locations.

You will work closely with our Business Systems Senior Director to continue with the implementation and administration of how our employees use NetSuite day to day.

If you want to be in the middle of the critical support structure for a fast-growing renewable energy organization in East Africa, this job is for you.

What You’ll Make Happen:

Business system support

· You will become the front line for questions that other employees have that relate to NetSuite, our internal procedures or our data policies

System Administration

· You will ensure that all users have appropriate permissions and access to the system at all times. You will understand the mechanics and configuration of our platform to be able to make changes to the user and reporting experience as necessary.

Functionality Implementation

· You will support and lead the roll out of new functionality within NetSuite ensuring that PowerGen takes full advantage of system upgrades and out-of-the-box offerings.

Reporting

· You will lead the building of new reports in the system; ensuring our teams have access to the numbers they need whenever they need them

Data cleansing

· You love being meticulous about data. You will find, communicate, and fix errors in our data. You will drive the analysis around why the errors occurred, and determine who to train and/or what needs to happen so that the errors do not occur again.

Process monitoring and refinement

· You will become an expert on our processes within the system; catching mistakes, analyzing to identify room for improvement, maintaining Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and training users

What Excites You:

· ERP Systems – you are an expert

· Building the backbone to a dynamic, rapidly growing organization

· Intense attention to detail and managing multiple and varied work streams at the same time

· Refining processes within a brand new, cutting edge and leading SaaS ERP system

· Working collaboratively with many internal teams across multiple countries and offices to drive growth and operational excellence

· A fast-paced, informal environment where constant change is the norm

You Already Have:

· University degree

· 5+ years work experience in Kenya or Tanzania preferably

· Experience implementing and administering ERP software; direct experience with NetSuite preferred

· Highly organized and detail oriented

· Advanced proficiency in Enterprise software and Microsoft Office products

· Experience and proven ability to collaborate across teams

· Experience in the energy, clean tech or utility sectors

· Excellent written and oral communication skills

· Practiced flexibility to lend a hand wherever needed

· Fluent in both English and Swahili preferred

· Enthusiasm in working for the field of renewable energy!

Benefits and Compensation: A competitive package including annual compensation, performance bonus, health insurance, professional development and team building events. And you’ll be working with a dynamic team of people passionate about electrifying East Africa!

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online





Business Systems – Implementation Consultant

Location: Nairobi

Employment Type: Permanent

Job Description: PowerGen Renewable Energy is a micro-grid developer, implementer, and operator in East Africa, reshaping the prevailing rural electrification model in the region.

PowerGen is creating an African energy system that utilizes clean, renewable energy and smarter grids to deliver power to all.

You will be responsible for transitioning PowerGen from multiple document management and communication tools to single platform: Google Suite Enterprise.

This project focuses on document management system transition and implementation, but will touch on the full suite of Google products.

This will require understanding, analyzing, documenting and monitoring existing functionality, policies and procedures as well as implementing and training users on new functionality, policies and procedures.

PowerGen’s document management usage involves all 10+ teams at the company as well as multiple countries, entities and locations.

You will work closely with our Business Systems Senior Director to ensure a smooth transition.

If you want to be in the middle of the critical support structure for a fast-growing renewable energy organization in East Africa, this job is for you.

What You’ll Make Happen:

· Existing Document Management Review

· Review current document management practices, hierarchies, permissions and identify room for improvement

· Future Document Management System Implementation

· Understand functionality of the new system as well as PowerGen business requirements and set up the system to allow PowerGen to achieve our goals

· Transition Documents From Old Platform to New

· Ensure the complete and proper transfer of all documents from the old platform to the new

· Process definition and refinement

· You will ensure that all policies and procedures related to our document management and Google Suite system are documented and adhered to

What Excites You:

· Building the backbone to a dynamic, rapidly growing organization

· Intense attention to detail and managing multiple and varied work streams at the same time

· Working collaboratively with many internal teams across multiple countries and offices to drive growth and operational excellence

· A fast-paced, informal environment where constant change is the norm

You Already Have:

· University degree

· 3-5 years work experience in Kenya or Tanzania preferably

· Prior experience implementing and administering Document Management software; direct experience with Google Suite preferred

· Highly organized and detail oriented

· Advanced proficiency in Enterprise software and Microsoft Office products

· Experience and proven ability to collaborate across teams

· Experience in the energy, clean tech or utility sectors

· Excellent written and oral communication skills

· Practiced flexibility to lend a hand wherever needed

· Fluent in both English and Swahili preferred

· Enthusiasm in working for the field of renewable energy!

Benefits and Compensation: A competitive package including annual compensation, performance bonus, health insurance, professional development and team building events. And you’ll be working with a dynamic team of people passionate about electrifying East Africa!

How to Apply