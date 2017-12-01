Recruitment by KenGen, Nairobi, Kenya

Technical Security Officer

Ref: HR/S & I/03/12/2017

Reporting to Chief Technical Security Officer, the job holder will be responsible for implementing Technical Security component in KenGen within the Corporate Integrated Security Management setup.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/ ICT from a recognized institution

· Relevant professional qualification will be an added advantage

· At least three (3) years’ relevant work experience in ICT focusing on Access Control System & CCTV.

Responsibilities

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

· Maintain technical security systems, Monitor systems reports on daily basis, analyze and summarize them before forwarding to the manager.

· Ensure effective functioning of CCTV, Access Control System and all ICT software and hardware security and can access any other systems within the company as and when required.

· Ensure ICT systems and hardware within the company is safe and secure.

· Implementation of processes, and procedures to ensure that the desired level of security is achieved.

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

· Implement systems to ensure identification and prioritization of new security Risks Areas, Cyber Crime, Computer Crime among others.

· Avail Investigation reports from technical security aspect as and when required.

· Qualification/Quantification of Projects to identify benefits/Return On Investment & justification

Prepare, upload and analyze collated reports for the department on daily, weekly, monthly, annual and need basis

· Monitor CCTV and Access Control Systems and generate regular reports.

· Assisting with certification and accreditation (C&A) testing of ICT Systems/Hardware security, to include the writing of test plans and the proper documentation of all test results, in order to verify and validate that the systems conform to all applicable policies, regulations, and standards.

· Provide technical liaison for systems with audit department and other departments as may be requested from time to time.

· Develop and apply broad regulatory standards and technical specifications to investigation assignments and follow up.

· Monitor staff activities/safety by use of technical security systems and recommend for more systems controls.

· Ensures all security issues are recorded in the system and that there is proper use of the system.

· Research on contemporary and relevant technical Security systems and advise on system upgrade or acquisition

· Conducting evaluations of system acquisition, design, development, maintenance, operation processes, and resulting products in order to verify and validate that each process, activity, and task is performed in accordance with established plans, policies, standards and procedures.

· Ensure successful implementation of Integrated Security Management System project.

Competences

· Supervisory and Managerial skills

· Communication Skills

· Investigative Skills

· Report Writing Skills

How to Apply









Senior Security Officer

Ref: HR/S & I/02/12/2017

Reporting to Chief Security Officer, the job holder is responsible for safeguarding the company properties, staff, contractors and visitors in respective work area.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences/ Security from a recognized institution.

· Security certifications from government (Military or Police) or international Security Institutions

Membership to International Security bodies (IE American Society for Industrial Security- USA, International Security Management Institute- UK).

· At least five (5) years’ experience in Military or Police.

Responsibilities

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

· Ensure that the contracted security services effectively guard KenGen premises and installations

· Facilitate implementation of Corporate Policy and Procedures on issues touching on security

· Oversee security surveillance in all KenGen installation in respective areas.

· Ensuring the existence of cordial relations with the communities neighbouring KenGen Installations in Liaison with other KenGen Divisions and Departments

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

· Conduct ad-hoc inspections to all KenGen installations in respective area when appropriate in order to establish the level of alertness and preparedness of the contracted security provided.

· Overall security liaison officer between KenGen and government security organs on behalf of the Security & Integrity Manager.

· Overall in charge of contract administration for KenGen and contracted security firm In Nairobi area

· Submit monthly security reports to the Asst Manager, Security & Integrity and copy the same to Security & Integrity Manager

· Verify and confirm the authenticity of monthly security invoices by security service providers for timely and accurate payment.

· Formulate standard Security Standing Procedures for respective area and ensure that its implementation is fully adhered to.

How to Apply









Senior Investigation Officer

Ref: HR/S & I/01/12/2017

Reporting to Security & Integrity Manager, the job holder will be responsible for ensuring that corporate investigations are properly documented and investigated.

Qualifications

· Bachelors Degree in Social Sciences/ Security from a recognized institution.

· Investigation certifications from government (Military or Police).

· Membership to International Security bodies (IE American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS)- USA,

· International Security Management Institute- UK) will be an added advantage.

· Must have attained at least the rank of Chief Inspector or Captain from National Police Service or Captain from military respectively.

· At least seven (7) years work experience in Military or Police, three (3) of which must be at a Senior managerial level.

Responsibilities

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

· Ensuring that all incidents and offences against KenGen are investigated in a consistent manner

· Proactive gathering of relevant information that can be used to prevent security breaches against KenGen personnel and installations

· Partnering and coordination with law enforcement agencies in investigation relating to KenGen.

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

· Preparation of investigation reports with the objective of presenting evidence gathered in professional and concise manner.

· Investigation of criminal acts, conflict of interest, fraud, theft, embezzlement, inappropriate use of Company resources, and other substantial violations of Company policy

· Partnering with other departments in conducting joint corporate investigation.

· Collection, collating and preservation of evidence including documents, exhibits and statements.

How to Apply









Integrity Officer

Ref: HR/S & I/04/12/2017

Reporting to Chief Integrity Officer, the job holder will be responsible for upholding Corporate Integrity and documenting KenGen targets in Integrity and anticorruption.

Qualifications

· Bachelors Degree in Social Sciences/ Integrity/Criminology from a recognized institution.

· Membership to International Integrity management bodies or IAO training with EACC will be an added advantage.

· At least three (3) years of experience in Integrity/Security management.

Responsibilities

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

· Implementation of Integrity and corruption related matter as per the GoK performance contract.

· Generate and analyze reports arising from the anonymous reporting system for the company

· Monitoring, review and implementation of anti-corruption policies and procedures

· Tracking on tasks related to integrity and corruption derived from Integrity assurance officers as well as Corruption prevention committees.

· Prepare and file minutes during Integrity Assurance Officers meetings

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

· Conduct corruption risk assessment for the company.

· Conduct integrity and corruption awareness program through coordination with EACC and other government organizations

· Carry out integrity testing programs in coordination with KenGen Executive and EACC

· Prepare regular returns to EACC and other corporate integrity correspondences

· Promote best practice Integrity system based on research as well as benchmarking on integrity programs from other companies.

· Arrange and coordinate conferences, training and seminars in relation to Integrity and Corruption.