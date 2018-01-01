Receptionist/ Office Administrator Job in Kenya (20-30K)Jobs and Careers 06:54
Responsibilities
· Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office
· Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office
· Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls
· Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures)
· Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email
· Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries
· Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)
· Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock
· Update calendars and schedule meetings
· Keep updated records of office expenses and costs
· Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, transcribing and faxing
Qualifications
· Diploma in a relevant field
· Excellent interpersonal and Communication skills
· At least 2-3 years relevant experience as a receptionist
· Must be Computer literate
· Be organized, diligent, mature and honest
· Be willing to relocate to Machakos County
· Have Certificate of good conduct.
How to Apply
If you meet the requirements and qualifications send your CV to recruitment@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Receptionist/Office Administrator” on or before 15thJanuary 2018