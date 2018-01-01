Receptionist/ Office Administrator Job in Kenya (20-30K)

Our client is seeing to recruit a Receptionist/ Office Administrat or to join their dedicated team.

Responsibilities

· Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office

· Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office

· Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls

· Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures)

· Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email

· Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries

· Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)

· Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock

· Update calendars and schedule meetings

· Keep updated records of office expenses and costs

· Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, transcribing and faxing

Qualifications

· Diploma in a relevant field

· Excellent interpersonal and Communication skills

· At least 2-3 years relevant experience as a receptionist

· Must be Computer literate

· Be organized, diligent, mature and honest

· Be willing to relocate to Machakos County

· Have Certificate of good conduct.

How to Apply