Receptionist/ Office Administrator Job in Kenya (20-30K)

06:54

Our client is seeing to recruit a Receptionist/ Office Administrator to join their dedicated team.

Responsibilities

·         Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office
·         Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office
·         Answer, screen and forward incoming phone calls
·         Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures)
·         Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email
·         Receive, sort and distribute daily mail/deliveries
·         Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)
·         Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock
·         Update calendars and schedule meetings
·         Keep updated records of office expenses and costs
·         Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, transcribing and faxing

Qualifications

·         Diploma in a relevant field
·         Excellent interpersonal and Communication skills
·         At least 2-3 years relevant experience as a receptionist
·         Must be Computer literate
·         Be organized, diligent, mature and honest
·         Be willing to relocate to Machakos County
·         Have Certificate of good conduct.
How to Apply
If you meet the requirements and qualifications send your CV to recruitment@jantakenya.com clearly indicating “Receptionist/Office Administrator” on or before 15thJanuary 2018

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno