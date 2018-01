Receptionist/ Office Administrator Job in Kenya (20-30K)

to join their dedicated team.

Our client is seeing to recruit a

Greet and welcome guests as soon as they arrive at the office

Direct visitors to the appropriate person and office

Ensure reception area is tidy and presentable, with all necessary stationery and material (e.g. pens, forms and brochures)

Provide basic and accurate information in-person and via phone/email

Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception desk (monitor logbook, issue visitor badges)

Order front office supplies and keep inventory of stock

Keep updated records of office expenses and costs

Perform other clerical receptionist duties such as filing, photocopying, transcribing and faxing

At least 2-3 years relevant experience as a receptionist

Must be Computer literate

Be organized, diligent, mature and honest

Be willing to relocate to Machakos County

Have Certificate of good conduct.

How to Apply

If you meet the requirements and qualifications send your CV to recruitment@jantakenya.com