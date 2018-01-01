Receptionist Job in Kenya

Job Vacancy: Hotel Receptionist

Job Summary: Our subsidiary company is looking to fill in the position of a hotel receptionist. The incumbent will be responsible for providing a friendly, welcoming and efficient service to all hotel guests, in line with the hotel’s vision and values on customer satisfaction.

The main purposes of the hotel front office staff are to respond courteously to guests’ requests, play a part in the general running of the reception desk and help the General Manager to maintain a smooth room bookings service.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· To undertake front of house duties, including meeting, greeting and attending to the needs of guests, to ensure a superb customer service experience.

· To build a good rapport with all guests and resolve any complaints/issues quickly to maintain high quality customer service.

· To deal with guest requests to ensure a comfortable and pleasant stay.

· To assist in dealing with customer complaints in an effective and courteous manner, providing or seeking solutions as quickly as possible.

· To be responsible for accurate and efficient accounts and guest billing processes.

· To assist in keeping the hotel reception area clean and tidy at all times.

· To undertake general office duties, including correspondence, emails, filing and switchboard, to ensure the smooth running of the reception area.

· To administer all routes of reservations to ensure that room bookings are made and recorded accurately.

· To ensure that all reservations and cancellations are processed efficiently.

· To keep up to date with room prices and special offers to provide accurate information to guests.

· To report any maintenance, breakage or cleanliness problems to the relevant manager.

· To adhere to all fire safety test procedures and to assist in the evacuation process in the event of fire.

· To undertake any other ad-hoc duties (bar and restaurant work) relevant to the post, as and when required.

Skills and Experience Required

· A friendly and welcoming approach

· High standards of dress and presentation

· Ability to remain calm during difficult situations or in a very busy environment

· The ability to work unsupervised

· Excellent interpersonal skills, including a pleasant telephone manner

· Good administrative skills and the ability to use email and booking systems

· Good team working skills.

Education and Experience (Desirable)

· Degree in hospitality or a business related course

· Minimum of 2 years previous experience working in a 4 or 5 star hotel

· Experience in hotel billing systems

· Previous experience in Health & Safety, First Aid etc.

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV ONLY quoting the job title on the email subject (HOTEL RECEPTIONIST) to admin2@samura.co.ke by 25th January 2018.

MUST indicate your last/ current and expected salary.