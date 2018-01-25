Read MATIANG’I’s demand letter to The Standard Group after they ‘claimed’ he’s cheating on his wife with a choir girl.

Thursday, January 25, 2018 - No-nonsense Interior and Co-ordination CS, D. Fred Matiang’i, has issued a seven day ultimatum to The Standard newspaper to opologise or face legal action over an article they published linking him to an illicit affair with a choir girl.





It’s interesting to note that the article did not expressly name Matiang’i but according to his Communication Director, Mwenda Njoka, all the description indicated that it was targeting the powerful and outspoken minister.





Part of the letter read:





Although your newspaper did mention by name the Cabinet Secretary in question, the description viewed against the background of adjectives your newspaper has used to in the past to describe CS Fred Matiang’i leave no doubt that the CS being mentioned in the article is none other than Dr. Fred Matiang'i .





The Mombasa Road based Media House is yet to comment and it is interesting how this …



