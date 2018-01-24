RAILA’s NRM asks NASA supporters to boycott KIRUBI’s products from Haco Tiger even after Safaricom boycott failed badly!

Wednesday January 24, 2018 – The National Resistance Movement has asked its supporters to boycott products from Haco Tiger Industries associated with businessman Chris Kirubi.





Addressing the press on Wednesday , their General, Miguna Miguna, who was accompanied by NASA strategists, said Chris Kirubi’s company which manufactures stationery and beauty products has been contributing to electoral injustice in Kenya.





Miguna claimed that the company is equally culpable of electoral 'mischief' of last year.





"We are encouraging our supporters not to buy products and…



