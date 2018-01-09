RAILA’s NASA and UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee clash over vetting of new nominees to the Cabinet - It may never happen

RAILA’s NASA and UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee clash over vetting of new nominees to the Cabinet - It may never happenNews 05:28
Tuesday January 9, 2018 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) and Jubilee are headed for a clash over vetting of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominees to the Cabinet with the Opposition demanding fresh vetting for those retained.
Speaking yesterday, National Assembly Minority Leader, John Mbadi, said the nine must be subjected to scrutiny while Majority Leader, Aden Duale, maintained that there is no need for that.
Mbadi noted because the President has taken an oath of office for a...
Million dollar question is, what has been the practice before? Was there vetting for retained cabinet ministers?
I really need to be informed more properly on NASA thinking. One Mbadi says they are not part of the committee vetting the CSs since they do not recognize President Uhuru Kenyatta. Then comes a rider that they need to vet all CSs. Which is which Badi? You either be hot or cold not lukewarm. You nasa fellas are a real joke that ever visited this country kenya. You never seem to understand yourselves or what you want. Pure nincompoops.