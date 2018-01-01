RAILA’s attack dog, BABU OWINO, apologizes to all Kenyans including UHURU for calling him son of a dog!News, Politics 11:55
Monday January 1, 2018 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has apologised to all Kenyans who he may have wronged in 2017.
In a post on Sunday, Owino reached out to all those he brushed shoulders with in the year and asked that he be forgiven.
"All those I wronged this year may you forgive me, all those who wronged me I have forgiven you in Jesus name," Babu said.
The controversial MP reflected on…
