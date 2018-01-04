RAILA to officially take the oath of office as the real People’s President on January 31st at Uhuru Park - This old man is serious

Thursday January 4, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is scheduled to take the oath of office on January 31st, Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has said.





Speaking on Wednesday , Orengo, who is also the NASA lawyer, said Raila won the August 8th General Elections and the evidence is in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.





Orengo urged Opposition supporters not to…



