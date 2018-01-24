RAILA ODINGA’s swearing in jeopardy as MIKE SONKO closes Uhuru Park for renovation! Jubilee blocking it

Wednesday January 24, 2018 - The swearing in of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, as the People Assembly’s President has suffered a huge setback after Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, ordered the closure of Uhuru Park for renovation.





Earlier, NASA leaders had announced that Raila Odinga will be sworn in at Uhuru Park grounds on January 30th.





“Notice is hereby given to the general public that Uhuru Park Grounds is…



