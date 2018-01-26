RAILA ODINGA’s stupid oath will prove TRUMP right that Africa is a continent full of shithole countries – ALFRED MUTUA

Friday January 26, 2018 - Machakos County Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, has castigated NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and his running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, for trying to swear themselves in as President and his Deputy respectively.





Raila and Kalonzo’s oath taking ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday next week at Uhuru Park Grounds but Mutua termed it a recipe for chaos.





Mutua further described it as the planting of seeds of civil war "which will turn our nation into another Somalia and Sudan'.





On Thursday , Kalonzo, who is…



