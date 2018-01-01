RAILA ODINGA’s noise will not affect UHURU’s Cabinet, we shall endorse it as it comes to Parliament - MUTURI

Thursday January 4, 2018 - Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, has said the noise by the Opposition will not affect President Uhuru Kenyatta’s list of Cabinet.





Speaking yesterday, Muturi noted that failure by National Super Alliance (NASA) to name its members to the House Committee tasked with vetting Cabinet Secretaries will not derail the exercise.





He said Jubilee will go ahead to vet the nominees despite NASA not...



