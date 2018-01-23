RAILA ODINGA’s NASA threatens to boycott Nation Media Group products over unfair reporting! See LIST

Tuesday January 23, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have threatened to rally their supporters to boycott Nation Media Group over unfair reporting.





In a letter drafted by NASA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Norman Magaya, to the giant media house, the Coalition said the manner in which the company is reporting their activities clearly points to a pattern that it is against the coalition.





Magaya said that NMG especially the newspaper department is either being used to do the work of NASA’s opponents or has deliberately assigned itself the task of fighting the Opposition.





"By this letter, we are putting the Nation Media Group on notice that if this trend does not stop immediately, NASA will have no option but to…



