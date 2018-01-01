RAILA ODINGA’s brother, OBURU, reveals how UHURU/ RUTO are wrecking NASA and blaming it on ODM

Tuesday January 2, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has been accused of bankrolling the downfall of National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking yesterday, East Africa Legislative (EALA) MP, Oburu Odinga, said Jubilee is responsible for fuelling the infighting among ODM, Wiper, ANC and Ford Kenya after the sharing of Parliamentary jobs and nominations to EALA.





Oburu absolved himself from...



