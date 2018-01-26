RAILA ODINGA won the August 8th election with 8.1 million votes while UHURU/ RUTO garnered 7.9 million votes.

Friday January 26, 2018 - Siaya Senator, James Orengo, has said NASA leader, Raila Odinga, won the August 8th election with 8.1 million votes against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 7.9 million votes.





In a press conference at the Intercontinental Hotel, Orengo said Raila Odinga won the Presidential elections, which were nullified by the Supreme Court.





Orengo said that the Coalition will use the results to…



