RAILA ODINGA wants DONALD TRUMP to apologise over his remarks against African countries! He is a hypocrite

Sunday January 14, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, now wants United States President, Donald Trump, to apologise to Africans over a racial slur he made at the White House on Thursday .





In a press statement on Saturday , Raila demanded that Trump withdraws his racial remarks in which the American leader referred to African nations and Haiti as “shithole countries”





Raila said the remarks are troubling and…



