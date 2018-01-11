RAILA ODINGA to unveil his team that will swear him in and help him ascend to power this week – It is happening folks!News 04:59
Thursday January 11, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is set to unveil a team of men and women who will help him ascend to power.
The faces of individuals in the ‘assumption of office’ committee will be responsible for the swearing in of Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as People’s President and Deputy President on 30th January.
The team was set to be unveiled on..
Page 1 2
Will Raila & Kalonzo wear Orange jumpsuits or White/blue stripes and will they be hanged or shot