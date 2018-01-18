RAILA ODINGA may be sworn in with military protection from his friend, MAGUFULI, in Tanzania – Fresh details emerge

Thursday January 18, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has told Voice of America that that he will be sworn in as President of Kenya on January 30th.





In an interview at his Capitol Hill offices on Wednesday, Raila who has been warned against his planned inauguration, maintained that the move is unstoppable and that he will be sworn in and form his Cabinet even if it will be from exile.





He said he will sworn in based on the results of August 8th elections where he…



