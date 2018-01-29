RAILA ODINGA is a dead man if he dares to swear himself in as KDF takes charge of CBD on Tuesday – It is over for NASA!

Monday, January 29, 2018 - As the National Super Alliance (NASA) finalizes their plans to swear in Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the People’s President tomorrow at the historic Uhuru Park grounds, the Jubilee Government is prepared to deal with them squarely in a bid to avert the setting up of a parallel Government.





Already, the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) has enlisted the support of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to help in stopping Raila Odinga from overthrowing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.





KDF will be in charge of Central Business District (CBD) tomorrow to repulse any attempt by NASA supporters and their leaders from accessing Uhuru Park for the event.





Other duties that the KDF will be doing is protecting Kenyans, Government installations, State House and...



