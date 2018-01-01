RAILA ODINGA finally concludes his much awaited swearing plans – UHURU/ RUTO like it or not, it’s happening

Thursday January 4, 2018 - Siaya Senator James Orengo has revealed that plans to swear in NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the 5thPresident and Kalonzo Musyoka as his Deputy are complete.





Speaking yesterday, Orengo said that they were determined to see Raila take the oath of office and urged the NASA supporters not to despair of delayed swearing in.





According to Orengo, Raila Odinga must be...



