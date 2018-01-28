RAILA ODINGA and KALONZO to be hit with a visa ban /travel ban if they take the illegal oath on Tuesday – DONALD TRUMP

Sunday January 28, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders, Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga, will be struck with a visa ban if they dare take the oath of office on Tuesday , a senior US Embassy official has stated.





According to the official, the US Ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec, met Raila and Kalonzo last week and warned them of dire consequences should they swear themselves as President and his deputy respectively.





But speaking in Homa Bay County on Saturday , Raila declared that he was not afraid of international sanctions against him for...



