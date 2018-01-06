RAILA ODINGA and KALONZO have been meeting UHURU and RUTO at night, see a deal they struck - ALAI drops a bombshell

06:58

Saturday January 6, 2018 - Revered blogger, Robert Alai, has revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, have been holding night meetings with NASA principals, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.


Sharing this on social media on Friday, Alai claimed  that Raila and Kalonzo met  Uhuru and Ruto where they begged Jubilee to support the nomination of Kennedy  Kalonzo and Dr. Oburu Odinga to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Alai further said that NASA’s planned swearing-in is meant to...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno