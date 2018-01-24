RAILA is behaving like a jilted lover! MUTAHI NGUNYI says UHURU is only interested taking RAILA to the ICC

Wednesday January 24, 2018 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has now asked National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, to stop issuing swearing in threats saying President Kenyatta is not interested in holding dialogue with him.





Speaking via his 5th Estate channel on Wednesday , Mutahi said Raila Odinga is behaving like a jilted lover by pushing for a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





"Raila is behaving like a jilted lover.”





“He wants to dialogue with a man who is not interested in talking to him.”





“He should just back off and…



