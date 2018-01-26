RAILA imports a golden sword from Dubai and a Presidential Standard from France for his swearing - This mzee means business!

Friday January 26, 2018 - The swearing in of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President of the Republic of Kenya is now a reality.





This is after details emerged that the coalition has purchased expensive tools from France and Dubai in preparation for the swearing in ceremony slated for January 30th.





According to Citizen TV reporter, Stephen Letoo, NASA leaders have allegedly bought a presidential standard which is a flag that is used in many countries as a symbol of the…



