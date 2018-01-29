RAILA has already taken the oath of office and he recorded the video on Sunday night! In case Tuesday’s event is thwarted!Politics 09:29
Monday January 29, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga has reportedly taken the oath of office ahead of Tuesday’s main event at Uhuru Park.
According to ODM insiders, Raila recorded himself taking the oath on Sunday night and the clip will be shared to all mainstream media houses on Tuesday morning.
The secret midnight event was made exclusively an ODM affair and none of the NASA leaders was…
Page 1 2