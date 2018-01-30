RAILA changes his bio to ‘President of the Republic of Kenya’ after taking the ‘oath’ at Uhuru Park (LOOK)News 09:29
Tuesday, January 30, 2018 - NASA leader Raila Odinga has declared himself the ‘official President of the Republic of Kenya’ on social media.
Taking to twitter shortly after his controversial swearing in at Uhuru Park on Tuesday, his handlers updated his bio to reflect his newfound status.
Mr. Odinga took the ‘oath’ in front of thousands of ecstatic supporters who had thronged the…
