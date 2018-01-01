Project Officers Jobs in Kenya

Are you passionate about contributing to change that matters in sustainable Coffee sector?

Solidaridad offers you a challenging career opportunity in a regional and inspiring setting to make a real difference in the world.

Solidaridad East and Central Africa is looking for: Coffee Project Officers – Kenya

Background: Solidaridad strives to be an organization that understands the signs of modern times. It seeks to be a Civil Society Organization (CSO) with its own place and role in society, while simultaneously interacting with governments and markets.

Solidaridad envisions a world in which all we produce, and all we consume can sustain us while respecting the planet, each other and the next generations.

Our ambition is to influence market processes to produce more socially and ecologically desirable outcomes to help to sustain the planet for future generations.

Solidaridad embraces the public-private partnerships to test innovations, speeding up change and taking success to scale.

Globally, Solidaridad works across 13 commodities / sectors. Coffee is one of these commodities.

For more information, please refer to http://www.solidaridadnetwork.org

Scope of the Program: The Coffee program aims to transform the East African coffee sector to have an inclusive, resilient and economically viable coffee production that moves from slow and small to speed and scale.

This transformation will ensure improved coffee productivity, food availability and dietary diversity among the coffee growing households.

The transformation will be achieved through application of good practices, cost effective infrastructure, ICT and other innovations.

Position Summary: Primarily the position entails working with Small and Medium scale coffee farmers through different interventions as designed in the project.

The overall objective of the position is to contribute to the improvement of the farmer’s livelihoods through better incomes realized from an improvement of their Coffee quality and quantity while preserving the environment.

Duties and Responsibilities

i. Conduct a gap analysis of small and medium farmers to establish a good practice program through Participatory Rural Appraisal approach.

ii. Implement the good practices program established to the small and medium farmers which may include but not limited to the following areas: Soil management, Intercropping, Optimal densities, Integrated Pest Management and design of Resilient production systems.

iii. Establish demonstration plots and support farmer field schools (FFS) at Cooperatives and Medium Scale farms to be used to introduce appropriate agricultural techniques and technologies for improved production.

iv. Train farmers at the processing unit level on Environmental Management including organic waste and waste water management, new service technologies and support them to implement innovative environmental solutions.

v. Develop training curriculum and conduct capacity development to the farmer groups to strengthen their institutions on areas such as Gender, Financial Management, Budgeting, Risk Management, Governance and Human Resource Management.

vi. Develop and implement strategic tools and plans to analyze financial management for the farmer groups.

vii. Develop a curriculum for establishing savings and credit schemes for farmer groups which will include but not limited to group formation and legalization, savings mobilization, lending and collection.

viii. Support peer to peer learning between the Medium scale farmers and small holder farmers on best practices and across cooperatives.

ix. Train the farmers on how to collect farming and economic data using the digital tools available at Solidaridad.

x. Work closely with investors and financial institutions and support them to deliver financing lines for farmers.

xi. Build and maintain positive relations with implementing partners, targeted communities and authorities at all levels to ensure that the project is understood and supported in implementation.

xii. Contribute to Solidaridad’s funding portfolio by contributing to the development of quality concept notes and proposals

xiii. Coordinate and nurture mutual beneficial partnerships with other stakeholders including partners, service providers, government departments, local NGO’s and the private sector;

xiv. Prepare monthly Project reports, budgets and work plans in line with Solidaridad’s planning process and schedules in a timely basis;

xv. Gather and submit Project monitoring and evaluation information for capturing Project outcomes, impact and lessons learned;

xvi. In consultation with the line manager, act as an ambassador to the project promoting the project scope and the work of Solidaridad including hosting visitors, attending meetings as is when required;

xvii. Any other duty that may be directed by the line manager.

Candidate Profile

If you are inspired by the job and the responsibilities as described above, and you recognize yourself in the following:

i. A university graduate preferably in; Business Management, Environmental Management, Agribusiness, Agricultural Economics, Development studies or any other related course;

ii. Demonstrate how your training background links to building resilient production systems from your past work experience;

iii. Experience in establishing and conducting Farmer Field Schools;

v. Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to persuade others on the benefits to adopt better Farming practices;

vi. The ability to communicate clearly and tactfully at different levels, both orally and in writing;

vii. The ability to manage own time and priorities with minimal supervision;

viii. Fluency in English and Kiswahili is required;

Our offer

i. A unique and challenging job within an inspiring regional setting;

ii. Opportunity to work with an innovative and dedicated network of professionals across the East and Central Africa Region;

iii. A one-year contract (with the intention for extension subject to satisfactory performance), salary based on education and experience and 40 hours/week;

Next step

Send one-page motivation letter indicating your salary expectation and a two-page resume in English to catherine.maina@solidaridadnetwork.org and copy info.secaec@solidaridadnetwork.org and state “Application: Coffee Project Officer-

Kenya” in the subject header.

The closing date for this vacancy is 2nd February 2018.

A reference check may be part of the selection procedure – give three referees.

Applications that do not meet the above minimum requirements will not be considered.

Website: www.solidaridadnetwork.org

We are an equal opportunity employer.

Canvassing will lead to instant disqualification