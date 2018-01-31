Police Spokesman CHARLES OWINO confirms it was NASA leaders who wanted to assassinate KALONZO on Tuesday night

Police Spokesman CHARLES OWINO confirms it was NASA leaders who wanted to assassinate KALONZO on Tuesday nightPolitics 08:43
Wednesday January 31, 2018 - Police spokesman Charles Owino has claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders stage managed the “bombing” of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s residence in Karen on Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning around 2 am, gunmen in a private car hurled a stun grenade at Kalonzo’s residence and then escaped.
No fatalities were reported.
Government was quick to deploy a bomb squad and…
Page 1 2