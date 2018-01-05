Police officer shoots his LOVER 6 times using AK 47 rifle over an argument! This is now getting out of hand

Police officer shoots his LOVER 6 times using AK 47 rifle over an argument! This is now getting out of handEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 06:14
Friday, January 05, 2018 - A police officer shot and killed his girlfriend following an argument on Thursday night.
Benjamin Lelmen, a junior officer at Kongoni Police Post in Naivasha shot his lover six times using his AK 47 rifle.
She died on the spot.
The two were seen in a local entertainment joint having a good time but an argument ensued once they got home.
Neighbours said they...
