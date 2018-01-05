Police officer shoots his LOVER 6 times using AK 47 rifle over an argument! This is now getting out of hand

, , , 06:14

Friday, January 05, 2018 A police officer shot and killed his girlfriend following an argument on Thursday night.

Benjamin Lelmen, a junior officer at Kongoni Police Post in Naivasha shot his lover six times using his AK 47 rifle.

She died on the spot.

The two were seen in a local entertainment joint having a good time but an argument ensued once they got home.

Neighbours said they...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno