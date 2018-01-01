PHOTOs! Senior employee of Kisumu County giving his “Anda 18” son County car to visit his girlfriends, SHAME.

Monday, 01 January 2018 - Director of Protocol in Kisumu County, Bob Madanje, has been put on the spot for misusing the County Government’s car.





Bob has transformed the County Government car into a family car.





He recently took car keys from the driver of this car and gave it to his “anda 18” son to visit his girlfriend.





This is not right at all.





Shame to you Bob.





See photos in the next page