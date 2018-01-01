PHOTOs of the beautiful LADY who was R@P3D and acid poured on her body by Jubilee politician after rejecting him.

Friday, 26 January 2018 - A former Member of County Assembly for Liruta Ward in Kiambu, who is affiliated to Jubilee, has been arrested after killing his ex-wife.





He kidnapped her and ordered his friend to r@p3 her and then poured sulphuric acid on her body.





He then dumped her on the road at night.





He killed her after she decided to walk out of their marriage.





This lady was very beautiful.





See her photos in the next page and may her soul rest in peace.