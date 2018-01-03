PHOTOs of the beautiful LADY allegedly killed by her Strathmore University Don husband on New Year’s Eve.

Wednesday, January 03, 2018 - A senior lecturer at Strathmore University School of Business has been arrested for allegedly beating his wife, leading to her death on New Year ’s Eve.





The accused, Dr Fredrick Onyango Ogolla. was arraigned in Kibera Law Courts on Wednesday but did not take plea as police applied to be allowed to detain him for ten more days, to enable them complete their investigations.





Sources intimate that an argument over a phone escalated into a fight which culminated in the death of his wife.





The lady simply known as Becky, leaves behind a six week old baby. From their social media posts, they looked like a perfect couple thus it is inconceivable he could have done what he is accused of.





May she Rest in Peace.





