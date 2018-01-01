PHOTOs of the beautiful Kamba LADY who was burnt to death by her husband in Rongai, Details of what happened.

Friday, 12 January 2018 - A woman was tortured and burnt to death by her husband after a domestic quarrel in Rongai.





Salome Kanini was tied up and set ablaze by her husband, Stanley Nduati, a PSV driver.

Salome and her husband are said to have separated in October.





He called her to his house at Rongai to collect money to buy their kids school uniform.





Salome went with her brother but the moment she reached her ex-husband’s house, he pulled her and locked the door before executing his evil mission.





"The woman was living with her mother in Kiserian and when she was called to collect the money, she requested her brother to accompany her





"On arrival, Nduati pulled her into the house, locked the door from inside and started beating her mercilessly.





When the woman’s brother attempted to open the house through a hole in the door, he was stabbed with a knife." Ongata Rongai OCDP Silas Ringera said.





Ringera said that the man tied his wife and then set her ablaze.





“When he struggled with the woman in the house, her brother called for assistance from the public who rushed to rescue her.





When he realised people had begun to gather outside as others broke through the window, the suspect opened the door and escaped." He added.





The woman died after being rushed to Kenyatta Hospital because she had 80% burn.





Her husband has been arrested and is…



