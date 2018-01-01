Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

A mid sized company in Nairobi is looking for a Personal Assistant.
Day to day tasks include:
·         Screening telephone calls and handling enquiries
·         Organising and making appointments
·         Dealing with letters and emails
·         Arranging meetings
·         Organising and maintaining office systems
·         Taking notes at meetings
·         Making travel arrangements
·         Looking after visitors
·         Standing in for the manager in their absence
·         Acting as office manager and supervising other administrative staff
·         Dealing with accounts and budgets
·         Taking on project work, like research or producing reports and presentations

Requirements
·         Excellent organisational and time management skills
·         Good written and spoken communication skills
·         Accuracy and attention to detail
·         A calm and professional manner
·         Excellent computer and administration skills
·         A flexible and adaptable approach to work
·         The ability to use your own initiative
·         Tact and discretion, for dealing with confidential information
Qualifications:
·         At least a degree and a good understanding/ background in IT.
Salary Range: 20,000 KES to 35,000 KES
Application:
Candidates who meet the above qualifications should submit an application letter and CV including their photo to jobs@jobsikaz.com.
Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.

   

