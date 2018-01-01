Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 05:30
Day to day tasks include:
· Screening telephone calls and handling enquiries
· Organising and making appointments
· Dealing with letters and emails
· Arranging meetings
· Organising and maintaining office systems
· Taking notes at meetings
· Making travel arrangements
· Looking after visitors
· Standing in for the manager in their absence
· Acting as office manager and supervising other administrative staff
· Dealing with accounts and budgets
· Taking on project work, like research or producing reports and presentations
Requirements
· Excellent organisational and time management skills
· Good written and spoken communication skills
· Accuracy and attention to detail
· A calm and professional manner
· Excellent computer and administration skills
· A flexible and adaptable approach to work
· The ability to use your own initiative
· Tact and discretion, for dealing with confidential information
Qualifications:
· At least a degree and a good understanding/ background in IT.
Salary Range: 20,000 KES to 35,000 KES
Application:
Candidates who meet the above qualifications should submit an application letter and CV including their photo to jobs@jobsikaz.com.Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.