Personal Assistant Job in Nairobi, Kenya

A mid sized company in Nairobi is looking for a Personal Assistant .

Day to day tasks include:

· Screening telephone calls and handling enquiries

· Organising and making appointments

· Dealing with letters and emails

· Arranging meetings

· Organising and maintaining office systems

· Taking notes at meetings

· Making travel arrangements

· Looking after visitors

· Standing in for the manager in their absence

· Acting as office manager and supervising other administrative staff

· Dealing with accounts and budgets

· Taking on project work, like research or producing reports and presentations

Requirements

· Excellent organisational and time management skills

· Good written and spoken communication skills

· Accuracy and attention to detail

· A calm and professional manner

· Excellent computer and administration skills

· A flexible and adaptable approach to work

· The ability to use your own initiative

· Tact and discretion, for dealing with confidential information

Qualifications:

· At least a degree and a good understanding/ background in IT.

Salary Range: 20,000 KES to 35,000 KES

Application:

Candidates who meet the above qualifications should submit an application letter and CV including their photo to jobs@jobsikaz.com.

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.