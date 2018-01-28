ORENGO says even MARAGA supports the swearing of RAILA ODINGA as the People’s President! It is happening on Tuesday

Sunday January 28, 2018 - Siaya Senator, James Orengo, claimed on Saturday that Chief Justice David Maraga supports the swearing in of National Super Alliance (NASA) Leader, Raila Odinga as President and that is why he disowned a letter that had warned the Judges against the swearing in.





On Friday , Jubilee operatives authored a letter saying the Chief Justice had warned the Judges against the swearing in but Maraga was quick to reject it and said he had no such powers over the Judges.





"As the Chief Justice, I have no authority to direct any judge or…



