ONYONKA in trouble as RAILA ODINGA directs his people to punish him for saying he recognizes UHURU as the real President

Wednesday January 10, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) has reacted angrily over a statement by MPs from Kisii that they have thrown their weight behind President Uhuru Kenyatta at the expense of NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





In a statement to Kenyans, Minority Leader, John Mbadi, dismissed MPs from Kisii for recognizing Uhuru Kenyatta as President instead of Raila Odinga.





He noted that the MPs’ assertion was ethnically motivated and is aimed at derailing NASA's plans to swear in Raila Odinga as the People's President come January 30, 2018 .



"Those are...



