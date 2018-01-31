OFFICIAL: KALONZO divorces RAILA ODINGA! Their marriage is not working! BABA is now formally alone in ODM

Wednesday January 31, 2018 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka ended his political marriage with NASA leader, Raila Odinga, on Tuesday after he snubbed his swearing in as the People’s Assembly, budding political analyst, Patrick Ngure, has said.





Ngure argues that Kalonzo's absence at Raila's oathing ceremony was a clear indication that he might no longer be interested in working with the opposition leader again.





The political analyst observed that Kalonzo 'washed' away from the…



