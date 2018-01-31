ODM says RAILA will vie for Presidency in 2022! KALONZO and MUDAVADI are cowards and can go to hell

Wednesday January 31, 2018 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders have expressed their fury with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka after he skipped the swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s president.





Speaking on Wednesday , Gem MP, Elisha Odhiambo, said since Kalonzo betrayed Raila Odinga on Tuesday , the former Premier has no option but to vie for Presidency in 2022.





According to the NASA Memorandum of Understanding (M0U), Raila was…



