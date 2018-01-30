ODM and NASA supporters bay for KALONZO, MUDAVADI and WETANGULA’s blood for embarrassing RAILA ODINGA

ODM and NASA supporters bay for KALONZO, MUDAVADI and WETANGULA’s blood for embarrassing RAILA ODINGAEditor's Choice 07:44
Tuesday January 30, 2018 - A section of Kenyans linked to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have started attacking NASA principals, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.
This is after they conspicuously went missing during the swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as People’s President of Kenya.
Raila was sworn in a ceremony attended by thousands of NASA supporter but Kalonzo, Wetangula and…
DON'T DARE TOUCH THEM. THEIR COMBINATION THAT WILL INCLUDE JUBILEE SUPPORTERS WILL BECOME A MONSTER TO YOU. IF YOU CANT BEAT THEM, JOIN THEM.
The King of the 4skins has a Psychiatric condition and Mdvd, Mushoga and Weta couldnt follow a Mad man
NASA died when Baba decided to vie for positions as ODM and not as NASA. They have just been hoodwinking their followers that they are together but they are not.